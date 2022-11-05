Illinois State Police seeking public assistance in locating wanted Maryville man charged with 1st-degree murder

Jermany Rickman, 36, of Maryville, Illinois, was charged on Aug. 26 with first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The Illinois State Police is requesting the public's assistance in locating a wanted Maryville man charged with murder.

Jermany Rickman, 36, of Maryville, Illinois, was charged on Aug. 26 with first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Rickman was charged with the murder of Demond W. Steward, 30, of Cahokia Heights, Illinois, according to a press release from Illinois State Police.

The incident occurred on Aug. 14 in the parking lot of the Ivy Ultra Lounge in the 900 block of St. Louis Avenue in East St. Louis.

Attempts to locate Rickman have been unsuccessful, according to ISP.

Rickman has an outstanding federal warrant issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office on Aug. 30, 2022.

Rickman is to be considered armed and dangerous, according to ISP.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident or his whereabouts are asked to contact Crimestoppers by phone at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS) or visit https://www.stlrcs.org/.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html