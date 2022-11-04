Suspects ram stolen car into St. Charles business in attempted break-in, police say

Police said the suspects were not able to get into the building, and fled the scene. The suspects had not been identified as of noon Friday.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The St. Charles Police Department is investigating an attempted break-in at a St. Charles business Friday morning.

According to St. Charles police spokesperson Tom Wilkison, St. Charles police received an alarm call at about 3:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Duchesne Drive. Wilkison said a 2017 Hyundai Elantra had rammed into the rear of a business located in the same plaza as Kevin's Guns.

Wilkison said the Elantra had just been stolen from Glenco Drive before the incident.

Wilkison said the suspects were not able to get into the building, and fled the scene. The suspects had not been identified as of noon Friday.

St. Charles police are still investigating the attempted break-in.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.