Jefferson County deputies investigating domestic-related murder-suicide

Deputies found a man with a gun in his hand and a woman both shot dead inside a home in Jefferson County.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A man and a woman died in what the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is calling a domestic-related murder-suicide.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said the shooting happened at around 10:45 a.m. in a home on Fenton Ridge Drive in Fenton. The post said the department received two 911 calls about the shooting, one from neighbors and one from the female victim's cell phone.

The post said during the call from the victim's phone, dispatchers who answered the call heard comments from inside the home followed by gunshots. The other call came in at around the same time, and neighbors said two teenagers who lived in the home had run away after hearing gunshots.

When deputies arrived on the scene of the shooting, they entered the home to find a man and a woman dead from gunshot wounds. Police said they found a gun in the man's hand.

Deputies have not identified the man or the woman.

The sheriff's office said a preliminary investigation found no previous history of domestic violence between the victim and the suspect.

A chaplain for the department responded to the scene to help the family and the responding officers.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family," the sheriff's office said in the post.

RESOURCES

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the Safe Connections Crisis Helpline at 314-531-2003. You can also text that number from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, free of charge. https://safeconnections.org/

Alternatives to Living In Violent Environments (ALIVE) also has a crisis line at 314-993-2777 and they have a number for Franklin County at 800-941-9144. https://alivestl.org/