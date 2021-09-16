Charges: Homeowner shoots, kills suspected burglar in self-defense; another suspect arrested

The homeowner said he thought the men were trying to break into his home, so he grabbed a gun and answered the door. He was sprayed with mace and fired shots

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A suspect has been arrested and charged in an early morning shooting outside a Festus-area home.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Sequoia Drive at 1:42 a.m. Thursday for a report of a burglary and assault with shots fired.

The homeowner told investigators two men arrived at his home shortly before the shooting and knocked on the door. He said the men started turning the door handle, so he grabbed a revolver. After opening the door, the homeowner said one of the men sprayed him with mace. At that point, the homeowner said he fired multiple gunshots at the men in self-defense and then ran into a room to call 911. He thought the men ran off.

Deputies arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound to the head lying on the doorstep of a home. He died at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

The man was identified as one of the suspects involved in the incident, 36-year-old Wayne Roam, of House Springs.

Within minutes of being on the scene, deputies said they noticed an SUV drive slowly past the home. They stopped the car, noticed suspicious items inside and learned both men had outstanding warrants.

The passenger in the car, identified as 29-year-old Festus man Sean Ramsey, had red liquid believed to be blood on his clothes and shoes, according to a probable cause statement for charges. When asked about his shoes, Ramsey said they weren't his and he was borrowing them, deputies stated on the record.

Ramsey was taken into custody and charges were filed Thursday afternoon. He's facing second-degree murder, burglary and third-degree assault.

"The murder charge stems from someone dying during the commission of a felony," the sheriff's office explained.

The homeowner was not taken into custody.