Jefferson County deputy dragged by car while trying to make an arrest

A pursuit then started on eastbound Highway 30 and ended in Cedar Hill

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy's arm got stuck in the car door of a man he was trying to arrest for an outstanding drug warrant, sparking a pursuit early Friday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., a deputy went to the Morse Mill River access to investigate a report of two parked cars, according to a Grant Bissell, a spokesperson with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.

While the deputy was talking with the men inside, he found out one of them had an outstanding warrant for drug possession. The deputy tried to take him into custody, but the man started his Ford Focus.

The man started to kick the dashboard to try to get away. During the struggle, the deputy's arm got stuck between the door and frame, Bissell said. The deputy ran alongside the car as the man was driving.

The man struck the deputy's patrol car, which had minor damage.

A pursuit started on eastbound Highway 30 and another deputy used stop sticks. The driver hit them with his back tires but kept going, Bissell said.

Deputies caught up with the man and took him into custody near Cedar Hill.