Woman on scooter hit by car in downtown St. Louis

The accident happend in the area of Washington Avenue and North 7th Street
ST. LOUIS — A 24-year-old woman on a scooter was hit by a car in downtown St. Louis early Friday morning.

Just after midnight, police were called to the area of Washington Avenue and North 7th Street for a report of a person struck by a car. When officers arrived, they found the 23-year-old driver standing next to his car and a woman lying in the street.

Police said the woman was on a Bird scooter when she was struck. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

No other information about this incident has been released.

