Jury continues to deliberate for more than 15 hours in Sweetie Pie's murder-for-hire trial

ST. LOUIS — The jury deliberated all of Thursday but still has not reached a verdict in the murder-for-hire trial of former Sweetie Pie's star Tim Norman.

The full day of deliberations came a day after closing arguments and hours of initial deliberations on Wednesday. In total, the jury's been deliberating for almost 15 hours.

They will resume deliberations at 8:45 Friday morning.

James Timothy "Tim" Norman is accused of being behind a murder-for-hire scheme to kill his nephew Andre Montgomery Jr. in 2016.

Norman and his family are known for the reality TV show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" on the Oprah Winfrey Network.

Norman is charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and murder-for-hire, resulting in death. He's also charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

Court documents show Norman took out a life insurance policy on Montgomery for $450,000 two years before the shooting.

Three others have been charged and pleaded guilty to their roles.

