crime

Minor in custody after homicide in north St. Louis County Friday

If you have any information, you're asked to call county police, or Crimestoppers
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
crime scene tape with blurred forensic law enforcement background in cinematic tone and copy space

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A boy is in custody after a man was shot and killed Friday in north St. Louis County.

Police said they responded to a shooting call in the 11100 block of Riaza Square on Friday around 11 a.m. to find a man shot. The man was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

St. Louis County police said they took a "male juvenile suspect" into custody. They did not provide the boy's age. The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation.

If you have any information on the shooting, you are asked to call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

