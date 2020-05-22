Minor in custody after homicide in north St. Louis County Friday

If you have any information, you're asked to call county police, or Crimestoppers

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A boy is in custody after a man was shot and killed Friday in north St. Louis County.

Police said they responded to a shooting call in the 11100 block of Riaza Square on Friday around 11 a.m. to find a man shot. The man was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

St. Louis County police said they took a "male juvenile suspect" into custody. They did not provide the boy's age. The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation.