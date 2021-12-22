Lake of the Ozarks-area gun store owner accused of illegal sales

The indictment accuses the man of illegally selling firearms by allowing customers to purchase guns on behalf of another person.

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — The owner of a Lake of the Ozarks-area gun store has been indicted by a federal grand jury accusing him of illegally selling firearms to undercover agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Federal prosecutors announced the 15-count indictment of 74-year-old James Antonio Skelton of Kaiser. The indictment was handed up on Dec. 14, but wasn't unsealed and made public until Tuesday.

It wasn't immediately clear if Skelton had an attorney.

The indictment accuses Skelton of using his business, Skelton Tactical in Osage Beach, to illegally sell firearms by allowing customers to purchase firearms on behalf of another person, allowing that person to avoid a background check and having information about them recorded. Federal law requires firearms licensees to certify the purchaser is the actual buyer.