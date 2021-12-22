St. Louis County health department not accepting walk-ins for COVID testing due to high demand

The department is also limiting testing hours this week.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Department of Public Health announced Wednesday it is limiting COVID-19 testing hours and no longer accepting walk-ins this week due to high demand.

The health department added that people who do have appointments should also expect longer lines to get tested.

On Thursday, Dec. 23, testing hours will be limited to 8-10 a.m. at three health centers in Pine Lawn, Berkeley and Sunset Hills. The department said those without appointments should make other arrangements for testing.

The health department also announced its offices, clinics and testing sites will be closed on Dec. 24 and Christmas Day. Normal business hours will resume on Monday, Dec. 27.

On Thursday, Dec. 30, COVID-19 testing will be limited to 8-10 a.m. All offices, clinics and testing sites will be closed on Dec. 31 and New Year’s Day. Normal business hours will resume on Monday, Jan. 3.

Here is a list of COVID testing sites around the St. Louis area:

Sites sponsored by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services:

Every Monday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

IBEW Local #1, parking lot

5850 Elizabeth Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63110

Monday, Dec. 27: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Warren County Health Department Fitness Center, parking lot

3920 North Highway 47 (at the corner of Isabella)

Warrenton, MO 63383

Every Tuesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

"Legacy Bar & Café"

Delmar Plaza, parking lot

5261 Delmar Blvd

St. Louis, MO 63108

Wednesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Winfield County Market

11 Winfield Plaza, parking lot

Winfield, MO 63389

Every Thursday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

IBEW Local #1, parking lot

5850 Elizabeth Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63110

Every Friday (Closed Dec. 24 and 31) 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Warren County Health Department Fitness Center, parking lot

3920 North Highway 47 / at corner of Isabella

Warrenton, MO 63383

Every Saturday (Closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1) 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Machinist Lodge #777, parking lot

12365 St Charles Rock Rd

Bridgeton, MO 63044

To see a full list of state-sponsored testing sites located throughout Missouri, click here.

Locations in Illinois

East St. Louis Higher Education Campus

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

601 James R. Thompson Blvd.

East St. Louis, IL 62201

Triad CUSD 2

3 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

203 E. Throp St.

Troy, IL 62294

Edwardsville CCSD 7

3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

145 West St.

Edwardsville, IL, 62025