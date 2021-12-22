St. Louis County health department not accepting walk-ins for COVID testing due to high demand

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Department of Public Health announced Wednesday it is limiting COVID-19 testing hours and no longer accepting walk-ins this week due to high demand.
The health department added that people who do have appointments should also expect longer lines to get tested.
On Thursday, Dec. 23, testing hours will be limited to 8-10 a.m. at three health centers in Pine Lawn, Berkeley and Sunset Hills. The department said those without appointments should make other arrangements for testing.
The health department also announced its offices, clinics and testing sites will be closed on Dec. 24 and Christmas Day. Normal business hours will resume on Monday, Dec. 27.
On Thursday, Dec. 30, COVID-19 testing will be limited to 8-10 a.m. All offices, clinics and testing sites will be closed on Dec. 31 and New Year’s Day. Normal business hours will resume on Monday, Jan. 3.
Here is a list of COVID testing sites around the St. Louis area:
Sites sponsored by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services:
Every Monday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
IBEW Local #1, parking lot
5850 Elizabeth Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63110
Monday, Dec. 27: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Warren County Health Department Fitness Center, parking lot
3920 North Highway 47 (at the corner of Isabella)
Warrenton, MO 63383
Every Tuesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
"Legacy Bar & Café"
Delmar Plaza, parking lot
5261 Delmar Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
Wednesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Winfield County Market
11 Winfield Plaza, parking lot
Winfield, MO 63389
Every Thursday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
IBEW Local #1, parking lot
5850 Elizabeth Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63110
Every Friday (Closed Dec. 24 and 31) 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Warren County Health Department Fitness Center, parking lot
3920 North Highway 47 / at corner of Isabella
Warrenton, MO 63383
Every Saturday (Closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1) 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Machinist Lodge #777, parking lot
12365 St Charles Rock Rd
Bridgeton, MO 63044
To see a full list of state-sponsored testing sites located throughout Missouri, click here.
Locations in Illinois
East St. Louis Higher Education Campus
12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
601 James R. Thompson Blvd.
East St. Louis, IL 62201
Triad CUSD 2
3 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
203 E. Throp St.
Troy, IL 62294
Edwardsville CCSD 7
3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
145 West St.
Edwardsville, IL, 62025
St. Clair Square Mall
Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
134 St. Clair Square
Fairview Heights, IL 62208