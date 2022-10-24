Leaders react to shooting at south St. Louis high school

Three people, including the gunman, died in the shooting. Several others were injured.

ST. LOUIS — Three people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a St. Louis high school Monday morning. Six other people were also injured.

As St. Louis reels in the wake of the violence that struck Central VPA High School, leaders across the St. Louis area have shared their reactions.

Mayor Tishuara Jones

"Jesus help us" was the first statement made by St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, posted to Twitter shortly after details about the shooting first began coming out.

Jones was among several officials who took part in an 11 a.m.news conference to provide updates on the shooting. Here's what she had to say:

"I visited this school on the first day and talked to the students and how excited they were about this school year. They were bright-eyed, bushy-tailed, we laughed, we sang, we danced. And now to be here for such a devastating, tragic situation, breaks my heart, especially as a mother. My son called, cause they got the news at his school as well. He says, 'Momma, you sound stressed.' I'm stressed and I'm heartbroken. Heartbroken for these families who send their children to our schools hoping that they will be safe. Our children shouldn't have to experience this. They shouldn't have to go through active shooter drills in case something happens. And unfortunately that happened today.

I also want to think our first responders, who ran in and made sure our babies were safe, and took care of the situation sooner rather than later. And I'm sure everyone involved is going to have to deal with the trauma that will reverberate across our community in the days and the months to come. This is just so unfair. It's so unfair. My heart and prayers go out to the families again. And I want to thanks the school district again and our first responders, for running towards danger to save our children, to save our staff and students."

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley

Hawley said he was in contact with local "Devastating news in St. Louis."

U.S. Sen Roy Blunt

Blunt thanked law enforcement officers for their quick response.

Trudy Busch Valentine

"I am heartbroken this morning to see reports of a school shooting in south St. Louis," said the U.S. Senate candidate.

City of St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green

"I am saddened to learn about today’s school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. My prayers and thoughts are with all of the families, students, and staff members. I am grateful for the quick response and the effective measures utilized by our first responders and school security.

Gun violence in our city and across our nation happens far too often and must stop! This incident heightens not only the urgent need for an immediate plan to improve public safety, but also the need for all schools across our city to review, develop, and enact, their own safety measures for the sake of our students and community."

St. Louis Ward 15 Alderwoman Megan Ellyia Green

In a statement to Twitter, the alderwoman and Board of Aldermen presidential candidate said called for the city to address the root causes of gun violence.

St. Louis Ward 20 Alderwoman Cara Spencer

"My heart is aching for all students, SLPS staff and parents," Spencer said.

St. Louis Ward 6 Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia

Ingrassia said the continuation and normalization of school shootings "send a terrible message to our kids abt their value."

St. Louis Ward 25 Alderman Shane Cohn

"Nobody should experience this at school," Cohn said in a post to Twitter. "Nobody should experience this at work. Nobody should experience this at the movies. Nobody should experience this at a concert. Nobody should experience this at a grocery. Nobody should experience this."

St. Louis Ward 23 Alderman Joe Vaccaro

Vaccaro thanked first responders and gave prayers to the families and children affected.

St. Louis Ward 7 Alderman Jack Coatar