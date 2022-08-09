Madison County Sheriff’s Office seizes 208 pounds of marijuana from Godfrey, Illinois

Deputies arrested Jordan M. Pratt for unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — Madison County Sheriff's deputies found 208 pounds of marijuana during a drug bust on Friday.

Deputies responded to a call on the 200 block of Woodbury Manor in Godfrey, Illinois, according to Captain Brian Koberna. When they got there, deputies found evidence of a large amount of cannabis. The Sheriff’s Office then obtained a warrant of arrest.

Investigators returned with the warrant and then found and seized a large amount of marijuana and other narcotic-related items.

Deputies arrested 25-year-old Jordan M. Pratt.

The Madison County State’s attorney charged Pratt with unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Judge Ron Slemer set Pratt’s bond at $70,000.