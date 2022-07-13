Gang bust in St. Louis clears the streets of weapons and drugs, police say

A multitude of drugs and guns were seized on Tuesday afternoon.

ST. LOUIS — Guns, drugs and accused gang members are off St. Louis streets after two busts on Tuesday afternoon according to St. Louis Metro Police.

The raids allegedly targeted the “30 Deep” gang in a motel, Conoco gas station and two vehicles according to police sources. The alleged gang was the source of daily violent criminal activity, the police sources said.

Thirty-one executed search warrants resulted in 16 arrests and 55 charges. Police seized fentanyl, crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana, packaging materials and money, according to sources. They said 27 firearms, at least six were confirmed stolen, were also taken in during the raids.

This is an ongoing investigation conducted by St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department gang detectives.