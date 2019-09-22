MADISON, Ill. — The Madison Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man they consider to be armed and dangerous.

Oreido S. Morris is suspected of being involved in a gun fight on Aug. 27. During the incident, police said people in two cars started shooting at each other in the 1500 block of Fourth Street. It happened in the middle of the street at 5:10 p.m.

Police said they aren’t aware of anyone being injured in the shooting. However, several homes and cars in the area were hit by bullets. At least 20 rounds were shot in the incident, police said.

After following several leads, police investigators identified Morris as one of the people believed to be involved in the shooting. The Madison County state’s attorney issued four charges against him: two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.



Police said Morris should be considered armed and dangerous.

The investigation is still active, police said, because the other people involved in the gun fight haven’t been identified or charged.

Anyone with information on Oreido S. Morris should call the Madison Police Department at 618-876-4300 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 618-877-1926.

