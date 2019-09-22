The Cardinals are on the cusp of making the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

But just how close are they?

We'll update this story as the Cardinals' "magic number" continues to get lower.

As of September 22:

The Cardinals' magic number to win the NL Central is five

If the Cardinals get a combination of five wins or Brewers losses, they'll take home the Central crown.

If Cardinals wins and Cubs losses add up to two more, Chicago will be eliminated from Central contention.

If the season ended at the beginning of September 22:

The Brewers and Nationals would meet in Washington in the NL Wild Card Game.

The Cardinals would face the Braves in the NLDS, with Atlanta having home field advantage.

The Dodgers would await the winner between Milwaukee and Washington.

At the start of play on September 22, Baseball Reference gave the Cardinals a 95.1% chance of winning their division and a 99.8% chance of playing in the postseason.

According to Baseball Reference, the Cubs now have just a 7.5% chance of making the postseason.

