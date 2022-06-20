Major Case Squad activated for homicide of 18-year-old man

Another shooting victim was taken to a hospital and has since been released.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to assist in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Pine Lawn early Monday.

At about 2:20 a.m., police officers with the North County Police Cooperative responded to a call for the victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the 6200 block of Creston Avenue in St. Louis County, according to a press release from the Major Case Squad.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. His name has not been released.

Another victim, a 19-year-old man, was discovered at a local hospital, also suffering from gunshot wounds, but has since been discharged, the release said.

No other details about the shooting have been released.

Anyone with information can contact the Major Case Squad at 314-499-6090 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html