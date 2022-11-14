Major Case Squad activated for fatal shooting at St. Louis County gas station

Major Case Squad said no information about the victim would be released at the time.

COOL VALLEY, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the homicide of a man Sunday night at a gas station in Cool Valley, Missouri.

Major Case Squad said that at about 6:30 p.m. Normandy Police Department received and responded to a call for shots fired at gas station in the 1700 block of South Florissant Road. Officers at the scene did not locate a victim, so they left the scene.

Just after 11 p.m., officers were called back to the scene for a victim of a gunshot wound found in a vehicle. Normandy police then requested the Major Case Squad to investigate the fatal shooting.

Fifteen Major Case Squad investigators are working on this case.

The Major Case Squad asks anyone in the community with information on the shooting to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.