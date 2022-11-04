Man accused of killing sheriff's deputy tried to escape Illinois jail

The Jefferson County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office said Ray Tate got out of his cell early Sunday morning.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. — The man charged with killing a sheriff's deputy in a multi-state crime spree is now accused of trying to break out of jail.

Correctional officers found him before he got out of the building and took him back into custody. No one was injured in the incident.

Officers from the Mt. Vernon Police Department were requested to set up an exterior perimeter while the jail was put on lockdown.

No other detainees were involved in the escape attempt, the sheriff's office said. All other detainees were present and accounted for.

The sheriff's office said an investigation found that Tate was able to get out of his cell "due to a flaw in the original construction of the Justice Center." Those flaws were found in three specialty cells, and not the rest of the facility.

The investigation is ongoing, but the Sheriff's office said Tate could face more charges stemming from the escape attempt.

Tate is accused of killing Wayne County, Illinois, Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley in December.

Police say that led to a crime spree of carjackings, robberies, and shootings in Indiana, Illinois and Missouri.