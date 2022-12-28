Man accused of setting south St. Louis home on fire Tuesday, officials say

According to police, a woman was inside a home in the Carondelet neighborhood when she woke up to a man lighting a towel on fire.

ST. LOUIS — A 46-year-old man was arrested after allegedly starting an early Tuesday morning fire at a south St. Louis home.

According to police, a 38-year-old woman was inside a home in the 7200 block of Michigan Avenue when she woke up to the 46-year-old man allegedly lighting a towel on fire. She told police that the suspect then threw the burning towel in a laundry hamper.

Someone inside the home tried to put the fire out but the 46-year-old man put another burning towel on a bed, causing extensive damage to the bedroom and other parts of the house.

Police said the woman was able to escape the house before the fire spread. Once firefighters got to the home, the 46-year-old man refused to leave the burning building. He eventually left the building but refused to let paramedics treat him

He was taken to the hospital before he was taken into custody. 5 On Your Side is not identifying the suspect until charges have been officially applied by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office.

Want more breaking news delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for our 5 On Your Side Breaking News newsletter.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.