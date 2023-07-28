Man accused of sexually assaulting 6-year-old boy with special needs, attempting to abduct 2nd child charged

Police said anyone who believed they were victimized by Osmani Haji Gul should call investigators.

ST. LOUIS — A 34-year-old man accused of snatching a 6-year-old boy off his bike and sexually assaulting him was charged Friday.

Osmani Haji Gul was charged Friday with first-degree statutory sodomy and sexual misconduct involving a child in connection with the assault on Sunday. He was also charged with attempted statutory sodomy and fourth-degree assault in connection with a July 16 incident involving a 12-year-old victim.

According to a St. Louis police source, a 6-year-old boy was riding his bike just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood when the suspect "lured" the boy into a vacant home in the 6200 block of Loran Avenue and sexually assaulted him.

A police source told 5 On Your Side's Christine Byers that a second boy recognized the man in the photos. The boy told police the suspect in the photos shown on TV was the same man that tried to put him in a headlock and abduct him near Francis Park. The boy said he was able to get away.

Police confirmed that incident in the announcement of charges.

Police said he was arrested Thursday afternoon, and thanked the public for their assistance, saying more than 100 tips helped investigators with identifying the suspect and getting him in custody.

The boy's mother, who spoke to 5 On Your Side's Christine Byers on the condition of anonymity, said she keeps a tracking device on him.

She said he was out of her sight for less than three minutes at about 5 p.m. Sunday along Loran Street in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood when he told his mother a man sexually assaulted him near a dumpster behind a house under construction on their block.

His attention to detail — like the color of the shoelaces the man who hurt him was wearing, his burnt orange shirt and khakis — helped police quickly find surveillance images of the suspect from cameras the neighborhood has installed.