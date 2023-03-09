Man accused of sexually assaulting minor in Webster Groves, recording it

Webster Groves police said they are looking for help identifying additional victims or crimes.

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A Webster Groves man is facing multiple charges after police said he sexually assaulted a girl for two years and photographed and recorded the alleged assaults.

Aaron Pratt, 37, was charged with statutory rape, possession of child pornography and two other crimes in connection with alleged abuse that happened between January of 2021 and March of 2023.

According to charging documents, the victim told a school counselor that she had been sexually assaulted by Pratt. The charging documents said Webster Groves police found photos and video showing the girl being assaulted.

Police found bedding, computers and a sexual device seen in the images when they searched Pratt's home, according to charging documents.

In a press release, the Webster Groves Police Department said it is looking for help identifying additional victims or crimes. The department is asking anyone with information to call 314-645-3000.

In all, Pratt was charged with statutory rape or attempted statutory rape of a victim under the age of 12, statutory rape or attempted statutory rape of a victim under the age of 14, sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography. All four charges are felonies.

He is being held on a $200,000, cash-only bond.

What to do to report

If you suspect child abuse, call the Missouri Hotline number at 1-800-392-3738.

The team is available to help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

If you are hearing or speech impaired, call Relay Missouri at 1-800-735-2466 (voice) or 1-800-735-2966 (text).

If you are mandated by law to report child abuse and neglect, you can make a report online here.

"If you just have concerns, in general, but not a specific allegation of abuse, call us. We have child and family advocates and plenty of personnel within our staff that are happy to just talk about situations, how to talk to your kids about abuse," said Amy Robins with the Child Advocacy Care Center of Northeast Missouri.

The Child Care Center's number is 636-332-0899.