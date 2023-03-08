Arrest made in abduction, sexual assault of woman in Collinsville

The victim said she was in her car waiting for an online order at Starbucks when a man abducted her at knifepoint.

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A Fayette County man has been arrested and charged in connection with a November abduction and sexual assault at the Collinsville Crossing retail complex.

The Collinsville Police Department announced Wednesday that Timothy J. Dubois Jr., 39, of Shobonier, Illinois, has been charged with multiple counts in the case, including aggravated sexual assault and kidnapping.

The Nov. 11 abduction was described at the time by police as "a random act of violence from an unknown suspect."

Police said a woman was waiting in her car for her Starbucks order at the Collinsville Crossing retail complex when a man approached her and abducted her at knifepoint. He forced her to drive to the area of Troy, Illinois, where he sexually assaulted her.

The man then drove her back to the retail complex, parked her car in a Wendy's parking lot and ran away, at which point the woman called for police for help.

Days after the incident, police released a sketch based on the victim's description and surveillance photos of a car in the hopes of identifying the suspect.

In Wednesday's arrest announcement, the police department thanked more than a dozen agencies that assisted in the investigation.

"A special recognition to the members of the Collinsville Police Department Investigative Division for their tireless efforts to bring a successful resolution to this heinous incident," the department said.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said his office is looking for more information about Dubois or this case. Anyone with information is asked to call his office at 618-344-2131.

In all, he was charged with two counts each of aggravated criminal sexual assault, enhanced aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. The duplicate charges are what are called alternative counts in Illinois. They will be combined into single charges as the investigation continues.