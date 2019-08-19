ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was assaulted and had his vehicle stolen just after midnight in north St. Louis County Monday.

County police responded at 12:15 a.m. to the 11300 block of Sugar Pine Drive near Florissant for the report of a carjacking.

The victim told police the carjacker assaulted him and then took his car.

Police said they spotted the car Monday and attempted to pull it over. The driver took off and led police on a multi-state chase that ended in Illinois.

St. Louis County police identified him as Markel Devante Hutton. He was charged with first-degree robbery, third-degree assault, resisting arrest and armed criminal action. His bond was set at $200,000.

