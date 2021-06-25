Police looking for man who blew white powder into people's faces at St. Charles Walmart

Police said he "assaulted several people at the Walmart in St. Charles by blowing an unknown white, powdery, irritating substance into their eyes"

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Police are looking for a man they said blew an irritant into people's faces while they shopped at a St. Charles Walmart.

In a Facebook post, police shared a photo of the man from Walmart security footage. In the post, they said he "assaulted several people at the Walmart in St. Charles by blowing an unknown white, powdery, irritating substance into their eyes."

The post also said another man was filming the assaults, which they said happened at around 9 p.m. June 16.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Price with the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3300.