SLU security guard shoots, kills man after confrontation near campus

ST. LOUIS — A Saint Louis University security guard shot and killed a man Friday who was armed with two guns, St. Louis police said.

The shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. on the 3300 block of Locust Street. St. Louis officers arrived to find a man, later identified as the suspect, lying shot near the curb.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity hasn't been released.

A 66-year-old SLU security guard told police that he had confronted the man after noticing he was armed. During the confrontation, he shot the man.

Police recovered two guns from the man.

A homicide investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

5 On Your Side contacted SLU for comment; a spokesperson said the university would be sending out a statement later Friday morning.

