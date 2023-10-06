Man charged in armed robbery of Pi Pizzeria in Central West End

Police said he robbed an employee while she was counting money at the end of the day.

ST. LOUIS — A man is facing charges after police said he robbed an employee of Pi Pizzeria in the Central West End Monday night.

Kamron Walker, 29, was charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action in connection with the Oct. 2 robbery at the restaurant on the 400 block of North Euclid Avenue.

Police said an off-duty officer was doing security work in the area when someone flagged him down to report a hold-up at around 9 p.m. When officers arrived at the restaurant, an employee said she was in the office counting the cash from the register after closing when a person in a black mask wearing all black threw down a black bag. She said the man then pointed a gun at her and gestured toward the bag.

The woman said she complied, handing over the money she was counting, and the man ran out of the building. The woman was not physically hurt during the robbery.

Police said they identified Walker as a suspect in the robbery, and spotted him the next day near the intersection of Kingshighway and Chippewa. Officers pulled him over and took him into custody without incident.

He is being held without bond.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.