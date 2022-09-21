Man charged with killing ex-girlfriend now accused of trying to hire someone to murder investigator, surviving victim

Investigators said Robert Tarr was in custody when he tried to hire someone to kill a surviving victim and a Montgomery County deputy investigating the case.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. — The man charged with murdering his ex-girlfriend on Thanksgiving Day 2021 is now accused of trying to hire someone to kill two other people involved in the case.

Robert Tarr was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of solicitation of murder for hire last week. Tarr is already in custody at the Montgomery County Jail after he was charged with the murder of Leslie Reeves and attempted murder of Christopher Smith.

Investigators said Tarr was in custody when he tried to hire someone to kill Smith and a Montgomery County deputy investigating the case. The indictment said it happened sometime between Dec. of 2021 and June 11, 2022.

Tarr's bond for the new charges was set at $2 million. He was already being held on a $3 million bond.

Reeves was well known in the Troy community. Her small business, All You Studio & Party Place, offered a space for women to practice yoga, do fitness training and learn self-defense.

On the night before Thanksgiving 2021, Smith and Reeves were excited to go on their first date at a bar in Farmersville, Illinois, about 75 miles from St. Louis.

Smith had no idea it would be their last.

"I just don't get it. All I was trying to do was trying to go out on a date," Smith told 5 On Your Side's Robert Townsend in February.

The next day, relatives said a friend of Leslie Reeves called the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and asked for a welfare check at Chris' Farmersville home.

Deputies went there and found Reeves shot to death in the living room. Smith was discovered critically injured in his kitchen. Both were shot in the head.