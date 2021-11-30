Police: Woman shot, killed by ex-boyfriend on Thanksgiving

Leslie Reeves was shot to death inside a Montgomery County, Illinois, home. The Thanksgiving Day investigation led detectives to her ex-boyfriend.

FARMERSVILLE, Ill. — Investigators believe a Madison County woman was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend on Thanksgiving Day.

Someone called the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 12:42 p.m. last Thursday asking for a welfare check at a home in the 100 block of Nobbe Street in Farmersville, Illinois. Around the same time, a 911 call came in reporting a possible death at the same address.

Deputies and first responders arrived to find Leslie Reeves and Christopher J. Smith shot inside Smith’s home. Smith, 48, suffered critical injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Springfield for treatment.

Officials with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office pronounced Reeves, 45 of Troy, Illinois, dead at the scene.

An investigation into the shooting led detectives to Reeves’ ex-boyfriend, Robert Tarr. The Collinsville man was named a person of interest, leading investigators to obtain a search warrant for his home. Details about what was discovered in that search weren’t released.

Tarr was taken into custody and held on a preliminary bond of $2 million.

He was formally charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. After the arraignment in court, his bond was increased to $3 million.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois State Police and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the case.

5 On Your Side is continuing to follow this story and will provide updates as we gather more information.