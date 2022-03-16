Man charged with murder in connection with deadly August shooting in St. Louis

Police said 18-year-old Kinard Wilson admitted to being the driver in the shooting on a phone call with an Alton, Illinois, inmate that was being recorded.

ST. LOUIS — A Ferguson man was charged with murder Wednesday after police said he was involved in the shooting death of a man in St. Louis last August.

Kinard Wilson, 18, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 33-year-old Maurice Wilbert on Aug. 22, 2021.

St. Louis police responded shortly after 9 p.m. to a car crash on the 1300 block of Euclid in the Fountain Park neighborhood. Officers arrived to find a car that had crashed into two parked cars. They then found Wilbert behind the wheel with a gunshot wound shot in the back and shoulder.

He was conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital, where he later died.

According to the probable cause statement, police said they connected Wilson to the shooting through a unique bumper sticker on his car and a phone call he had with an inmate in custody in Alton, Illinois.

Police said they spotted Wilson's silver Nissan Altima on security video in the area of the shooting. They also said he discussed the shooting in a phone call with the unnamed inmate that was being recorded. Police said Wilbert told the inmate he was the driver in the shooting and provided a description of Wilbert's car.

According to the probable cause statement, Wilson confirmed that he owns and drives the silver Altima and that was his voice on the phone call. He told police that he was talking about a different incident in the phone call.