Man dies after being shot, crashing car in St. Louis

The man died at the hospital. His name hasn't been released.

ST. LOUIS — A man has died after he was shot and crashed his car in St. Louis Sunday night.

St. Louis police responded shortly after 9 p.m. to a car crash on the 1300 block of Euclid in the Fountain Park neighborhood. Officers arrived to find a car that had crashed into two parked cars. They then found the driver, a man in his 30s, who had been shot in the back and shoulder.

He was conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital, where he later died. He has not been identified.

Police don't have any suspect information. A homicide investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department's homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html