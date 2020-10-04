ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man lied about being infected with COVID-19 after he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to court documents.

On April 2, police responded to the scene of an accident on the 8900 block of St. Charles Rock Road in north St. Louis County. One of the drivers involved in the accident was identified as Gary Turner, 39.

The officer on scene reported that Turner had "watery eyes and blood-shot eyes" and was swaying. The officer also reported seeing suspected narcotics inside Turner's vehicle, the documents said.

Police arrested Turner and brought him to the St. John Police Department in north St. Louis County, where Turner told a police officer that he had COVID-19. He later admitted he lied about having the infection.

Turner faces charges of making a terrorist threat, which is a felony, and driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.

According to the probable cause statement, Turner "knowingly communicated an implied or express threat involving danger to life by stating to a police officer after arrest, booking and interview process that he had COVID, and the defendant did so with reckless disregard of the risk of causing the quarantine or closure or evacuation any portion of St. John Police Department, a building."

Court document:

