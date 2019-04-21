SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — St. Louis County police say a man killed his neighbor and stole the neighbor's car, credit cards and cash.

On Sunday, police charged Keith Hill, a 42-year-old Spanish Lake man, with one count of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree robbery, one count of first-degree burglary and two counts of armed criminal action.

Police say Hill confessed to killing his next-door neighbor, 63-year-old Michael Shaw, after a dispute over money. Hill told police he forced his way into Shaw's home and beat Shaw with a lamp before taking the victim’s credit cards, cash and car.

Hill is being held on a $500,000, cash-only bond.

Shaw's vehicle, a 2017 Hyundai Elantra, was recovered in the City of St. Louis.

