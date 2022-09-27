Man found dead in jail following accusations of statutory rape

Police said Brandon Holbrook was a substitute teacher at Bernard Middle School. He was found dead in his jail cell Monday.

ST. LOUIS — A man facing accusations of statutory rape was found dead in jail Monday, officials said.

Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis was a substitute teacher facing sex crime charges involving a 14-year-old student.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office issued warrants for Holbrook on three counts of second-degree statutory rape and six counts of second-degree statutory sodomy.

The St. Louis County Police Department said he was a substitute teacher at Bernard Middle School. Upon learning of the alleged abuse, Mehlville School District administrators immediately filed a report with the Missouri Division of Children's Services and contacted police, and Holbrook was made inactive on the district's substitute roster that same day.

The St. Louis County Police Department said Holbrook was a substitute for unknown area school districts, and as such detectives believe there could be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Louis County Crimes Against Persons detectives at 314-615-5400.