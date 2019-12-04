ALTON, Ill. — A 27-year-old man will spend at least the next 45 years in prison after he was found guilty of a fatal 2017 shooting in Alton, Illinois.

Cameron D. Matlock was found guilty of first-degree murder Thursday in connection with the shooting death of Derrance Taylor. The guilty verdict was handed down by the jury after a three-day jury trial and three hours of deliberation in Madson County.

Alton police officers responded to the 900 block of Union Street just after 4 a.m. on the morning of May 14. They found 34-year-old Derrance G. Taylor. He died on the scene of a gunshot wound.

The Major Case Squad was involved in the investigation and took Matlock into custody and charged a few days later.

Matlock will face a minimum of 45 years in prison. A sentencing date will be set in a few weeks.