Man found shot to death inside apartment in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside an apartment on Chippewa Street Monday night.

According to an incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, police got a call for a shooting in the 3900 block of Chippewa Street at around 9:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man in his 50s inside the apartment with a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was pronounced dead inside the apartment where they found him.

No other information about the shooting was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

