ST. LOUIS — A man was found dead inside a St. Louis home Monday morning.

Around 8:45 a.m., police responded to a call for a shooting and found a man inside a home on the 6300 block of Stratford, just off of Goodfellow on the city's north side.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released information on the man's identity.

Homicide detectives will handle the investigation.