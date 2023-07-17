Man gunned down in south St. Louis Sunday night

The deadly shooting marks at least the 90th murder in St. Louis City this year.

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a person dead in a south St. Louis neighborhood late Sunday night.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 2700 block of Gasconade Street near California Avenue in the Dutchtown neighborhood. Police said a man was found shot in the head and later died at the hospital.

Limited information surrounding the victim's age and identity has been released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information should call local police or CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-8477.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."



The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.



Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.