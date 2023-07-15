Deputies participate in dunk tank fundraiser for Lincoln County sheriff's deputy killed in motorcycle crash

The Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Wood said charges are expected to come down against the suspected drunk driver.

TROY, Mo. — Dunk after dunk, deputies were dropped on Saturday afternoon.



On the final day of the Lincoln County fair, it saved the best for last.

A dunk tank drummed up donations.

Pitchers stepped up to the plate to pitch in.

Each one helping the family of Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputy Steven Tucker.

Tucker was also a 40-year-Army veteran, Reguladores road captain, a father and grandfather.

Detective Alyssa Erson with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said, "Deputy Tucker was eager. He loved to serve his community."

The 60-year-old's life was cut short on the evening of July 8th.

Tucker was riding his motorcycle on Highway J.

Missouri State Highway Patrol learned, 35-year-old David Case swerved over the line near Bruning Lane and hit Tucker.

Investigators said, the other driver was intoxicated and then hospitalized.

"We are raising funds for the deputy where we can have fun dunking our deputies in the water, while we remember what's important, the money will be going to Deputy Tucker's family," Erson added.

Travers Automotive & RV Group takes out the tank every year for charity.

This year, their efforts were targeted towards Tucker.

Travers' sales manager, Erick Gioia said, "Any amount we can help, it’s as simple as that."

Erson thinks each dunk is delivering more than donations.

It shows their dedication to their late deputy.



"He would love it, this would be something that would put a smile on his face and he would be ready to dunk all the officers as well," Erson said with a laugh.

The Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Wood said charges are expected to come down against the suspected drunk driver once the Missouri State Highway Patrol finalizes its report.

The driver was already on probation for a low-level assault.