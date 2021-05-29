Man killed, 3 others wounded in shooting in Dellwood

Major Case Squad is investigating the apparent homicide outside a club late Friday. Another man is in critical condition, and two women are also injured.

DELLWOOD, Mo. — A man was killed and three people were injured in a shooting outside a club in Dellwood on Friday night, and the Major Case Squad is investigating the homicide.

Another man is in critical condition with gunshot wounds, and two women suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The three are being treated at an area hospital.

The shooting happened about 11:15 p.m. near the II Bar on 10466 W. Florissant Ave., the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis reported Saturday. Investigators were later seen searching the parking lot of the strip shopping center where the club is located.

Detectives identified the victim who died, but his name has not been released.