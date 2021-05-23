Man shot and killed after firing on Red Bud police; officer wounded but released

Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting, which happened early Sunday. The suspect's identity has not been disclosed.

RED BUD, Ill. — A Red Bud Police officer was shot by an unidentified man, then a second officer shot and killed the suspect near the intersection of Illinois Route 3 and Clarence Drive early Sunday, according to Illinois State Police investigators.

The officer, who was shot in the leg, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was discharged. The suspect's identity hasn't been disclosed but he is not an Illinois resident, Randolph County State's Attorney Jeremy Walker said.

ISP responded to the call of an officer-involved shooting from RBPD at about 1:38 a.m. Sunday.

ISP Zone 7 Investigations is overseeing the incident. There will be a briefing Monday afternoon in Randolph County. No other information has been released.