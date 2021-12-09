Man killed, child injured in St. Louis County shooting

A 30-year-old male, identified as Arion Burse, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The child is stable.

WELLSTON, Mo. — A man is dead and a child is injured following a double shooting in Wellston early Saturday morning, and officials say they think they have a suspect.

Investigators say the incident happened a little before 4 a.m. on the 6200 block of Chatham Avenue.

When officers arrived, 30-year-old Arion Burse and a five-year-old child were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Burse was pronounced deceased at the scene. The child is listed in stable condition.

According to the Major Case Squad, a person of interest is in custody in connection to the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information relative to this incident is asked to call 314-427-8000. The investigation is ongoing.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html