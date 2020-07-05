Woman in custody after fatal shooting in St. Louis County

Police investigators said the victim was shot after he and a woman in her 20s got into a fight outside of the house

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis County Wednesday evening.

At about 6 p.m., St. Louis County police officers with the North County Precinct were called to the 10000 block of Sheffingdell for the report of a shooting.

Officers found a man in his 50s inside a home with what appeared to be a gunshot wound, police said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police investigators said the victim was shot after he and a woman in her 20s got into a fight outside of the house. The woman is in custody, police said.

