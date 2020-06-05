Man who shot Webster Groves officer had warrant from Bel-Ridge

Qavon Webb had a municipal warrant for his arrest when he opened fire on the officer

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — When police say Qavon Webb opened fire on a Webster Groves police officer Tuesday, he had a warrant for his arrest, stemming from a peace disturbance almost three years ago in Bel-Ridge.

How much of a role that warrant played in his decision to fire at the officer, who returned fire and fatally wounded him is unknown.

Court documents show that the City of Bel-Ridge cited Webb, 23, in June 2017 for the peace disturbance, a municipal ordinance violation.

Multiple hearings were postponed, but a warrant was issued for his arrest in June 2019.

Tuesday night, St. Louis County police said passing motorists reported a man was stalled in the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 between Elm and Shrewsbury.

Two Webster Groves cruisers responded, and St. Louis County Police Sgt. Benjamin Granda said Webb opened fire on the closest officer as soon as the officer got out of his car.

Police cameras captured the encounter, but the footage has not been released.

The second officer, who arrived to help redirect traffic, rushed the wounded officer to the hospital where he was treated for as many as 10 gunshot wounds, sources have told 5 On Your Side.

One of the rounds struck the officer’s vest. He has since been released from the hospital, Granda said.

Webb was pronounced dead at the scene.

Also in June 2019, Webb was ordered to pay $312 in child support, but the records do not show how many children he fathered.

In 2018, the city of Bel-Ridge also cited Webb for marijuana possession and resisting arrest.

Webb does not have any attorneys listed in court documents.