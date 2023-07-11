Man robbed while delivering pizzas Monday in south St. Louis

One suspect pulled a gun on the victim while the other stole the pizzas.

ST. LOUIS — A man was robbed while delivering pizzas on Monday afternoon in St. Louis.

The robbery happened at about 4 p.m. Monday.

The victim told St. Louis police he was delivering pizzas to a location in the 4400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. He said he and called the listed number for delivery, and two men met him at the door.

The victim told police one of the men pulled out a gun, while the other man stole the pizzas.

The suspects then got into a late-model, gray Jeep Cherokee and drove away.

Police said the victim was not injured in the robbery.

St. Louis police are investigating the incident.

