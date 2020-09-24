St. Louis reaches 200 homicides this year after man shot to death overnight

Hours earlier, police had responded to another shooting about a block away. It was unclear if the shootings were related

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis has reached a grim milestone, we never hoped to reach. Early Thursday morning, a man was found shot to death in south St. Louis. The homicide marks the 200th reported in the city this year. The last time we reached this number was in 2017, and we still have three months left of 2020.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday to the 2700 block of Miami Street in the Gravois Park neighborhood. A man was found dead with gunshot wounds.

Police haven't released his age or identity.

Hours earlier, police had responded to another shooting a block away on the 3600 block of Iowa Avenue. A woman was found conscious and breathing with a gunshot wound to the arm.

It was unclear if the shootings were related. A homicide investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.