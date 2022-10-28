Man shot after breaking car windows near downtown St. Louis bar, police say

Police say two men may have shot at each other near a bar south of Busch Stadium.

ST. LOUIS — One man was hurt in a shooting near a downtown St. Louis sports bar Thursday night.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating what happened before one man was discovered with a "puncture wound" in the parking lot of 618 South 7th St., south of Busch Stadium.

Police believe a man confronted another man who was breaking car windows in the parking lot of Paddy O's Sports Bar at 11:35 p.m.

Police said they may have shot at each other.

The man who police said was breaking windows was the man who was injured in the situation. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition with critical injuries. He was not able to describe what happened to police. He is a 19-year-old man.