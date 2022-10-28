How to help families affected by the St. Louis school shooting

The school district foundation has set up a fund to help with recovery.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — A horrible shooting at a St. Louis high school Monday left two victims dead and many more with physical and emotional wounds.

The lives of many will never be the same.

Students, teachers and the communities supporting Central Visual & Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience will need time and resources to recover.

One way to help is to donate to the St. Louis Public Schools Foundation. They have set up a fund for those directly impacted by the tragedy.

People can select any donation amount and make a one-time contribution or ongoing support.

The donation form is online.

The SLPS Foundation was formed in 1998 as a "neutral vehicle" for funding for targeted and long-term improvements for the district.

Donations in excess of the need will go to "general health and wellness programming throughout District schools."

Many are wondering how to help the families of the school shooting in St. Louis this week. The @SLPSFoundation established a fund to assist families with their recovery. No amount is too small. Please RT and help our community recover. #StandWithStLouishttps://t.co/LULYOjwjUD — Tishaura O. Jones (she/her) (@tishaura) October 27, 2022

The SLPS Foundation has a 100 out of 100 rating on Charity Navigator.

Fifteen-year-old Alexzandria Bell and 61-year-old Jean Kuczka lost their lives in the shooting.

Resources

As a result of the shooting, St. Louis-area students, teachers and parents may feel their mental health start to be affected, but they don't have to go through this alone.

There are several free resources available for those struggling.

For students, staff and families of CVPA, school counselors are available and will continue to avail themselves for as long as needed, according to St. Louis Public Schools.

The St. Louis Regional Health Commission is expanding the capacity of its Bullet Related Injury Clinic, which provides free support for patients in the hours and months after being discharged from the emergency department with a bullet injury.

The Ohel National Teacher Support Helpline offers teachers and school administrators free, confidential help navigating mental health and trauma-related issues for themselves and their students.

For anyone in need of immediate mental health support, Behavioral Health Response’s 24/7/365 Crisis Line and Youth Connection Helpline has a clinician available free of charge. Call 988, 314-469-6644 or 314-819-8802 (youth). Youth can also chat online at bhrstl.com or text BHEARD to 31658.

Compass Health Network's Behavioral Health Crisis Centers are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The centers serve those 18 and older who are dealing with a mental health crisis and are under- or uninsured. Those in crisis can also call toll-free at 888-237-4567.

Safe Connections helps break the barriers of silence and isolation after experiencing trauma. Call the Safe Connections Crisis Helpline at 314-531-2003. You can also text that number from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, free of charge.

YWCA Metro St. Louis is an advocate for safety, security and stability of women and children. Access immediate assistance by calling its 24-hour helpline at 314-531-7273.

Apotheosis Comics and Lounge is trying to create a sense of normalcy for kids. The week of the shooting, Apotheosis' Grand location will be giving every child that comes in a safe space and a free comic book.

The Children's Advocacy Services of Greater St. Louis offers a range of services for families, including a trauma-informed parenting group and short-term interventions immediately following trauma exposure.