Man shot by officer in Lake St. Louis Thursday night

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot by a police officer in lake St. Louis Thursday evening.

The St. Charles County Police Department said the shooting happened at around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Technology Drive and South Henke Road, where Lake St. Louis police had responded to an apparent domestic dispute.

At some point, an officer shot the man. Police haven't said what led up to the shooting.

He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said overnight that his vitals were stable.

No officers were injured.

The Lake St. Louis Police Department has asked the St. Charles County Police Department to assist in the investigation.