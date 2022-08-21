Man shot to death in north St. Louis Sunday evening

Police said the shooting happened on Theodore Avenue near Riverview Boulevard in the city's Walnut Park West neighborhood at around 6:15 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — Police said they are investigating a deadly Sunday evening shooting in north St. Louis.

Police said the victim, a male whose age was not provided, was shot in the head. He was unconscious and not breathing when officers arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

Video from the scene showed the street blocked off as police investigated.

No information about what led to the shooting was provided.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated once information becomes available.

