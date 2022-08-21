2 of 3 suspects in custody after attempted carjacking, pursuit, police say

Two suspects were taken into custody after a short foot race; the third suspect successfully escaped police.

ST. LOUIS — Police officers said they were shot at by suspects trying to flee from an attempted carjacking Saturday afternoon, and police took two of the three suspects into custody.

Police said the attempted carjacking left a man shot in the hand and injured, and two of the three victims were arrested after a car chase that ended a few miles away. One officer injured his foot during the incident.

According to an incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, three suspects shot a man during an attempted carjacking Saturday afternoon near the intersection of North Kingshighway and Martin Luther King Drive in north St. Louis.

When police tried to pull them over, police said the suspects instead shot at the officers and drove away.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department chased the stolen vehicle, which led officers further north.

The suspects abandoned a vehicle near Wren and Theodore avenues. Two suspects were taken into custody after a short foot chase. The third suspect successfully escaped police.

The two suspects who couldn't get away from police officers were 20 and 17 years old. Police did not release any other information about the suspects.

The victim that was shot in the hand during the attempted carjacking drove himself to the hospital for treatment.

The incident was labeled by the police department with several crimes, but no charges have been announced as of Sunday morning. The crimes mentioned in the incident report are attempted first-degree robbery, first-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, second-degree tampering, felony fleeing, and resisting arrest.

More information may be forthcoming further into the investigation. This story will be updated with the latest information as it becomes available.

As officers continue investigating, people with information about the crime can help them can by submitting an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at stlrcs.com, by calling 1.866.371.8477 (TIPS), or by using the free Crime Stoppers App: P3TIPS (App Store) (Google Play).

Anonymous tips about unsolved crimes could earn tipsters a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html